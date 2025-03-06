Open Menu

Chiniot Police Officers Promoted To Senior Ranks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Several Chiniot police officers were promoted to the ranks of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in a ceremony held at the DPO office in Chiniot on Wednesday.

According to DPO office, the promotions are part of the departmental development process envisioned by Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed congratulated the promoted officers, including Amir Ali and Bashir Ahmed, who were elevated from Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector. Saifullah, Muhammad Hussain, Zaheer Abbas Chokhia, Zawar Hussain, Javed Iqbal and Asif Ali were promoted from Head Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The DPO emphasized the importance of shouldering their new responsibilities with integrity and hard work. He urged them to perform their duties with good faith, contributing to the improvement of police services.

The ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of the promoted officers, who were invited as special guests. DSP Legal Mudassar Kaleem and other senior officials also participated in the event, planting badges on the promoted officers.

