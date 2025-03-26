Chiniot Police Reach Out To Citizens Through Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed hosted an open court in the city, bringing together DSP City, SHO Thana City, investigation officers, media representatives and a large number of local residents. The open court provided a platform for citizens to share their concerns and receive on-the-spot solutions.
According to DPO office, the open court aims to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community. This initiative is part of a series of open courts that will be held across the district, allowing citizens to access justice at their doorstep.
Police work has been modernized in all stations. A crackdown on criminal elements is also underway to ensure public safety and dignity. The police are committed to upholding the rule of law to maintain peace and order.
By engaging with citizens directly, the Chiniot police are taking a proactive approach to building trust and addressing community concerns.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 2025
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award
Arab Parliament condemns new Israeli agency for displacing Palestinians from Gaz ..
King of Jordan arrives in UAE on fraternal visit, welcomed by UAE President
Muslim Council of Elders' female envoys spread values of tolerance, coexistence ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chiniot police reach out to citizens through open court5 minutes ago
-
No visit to Israel possible using Pakistani passport: FO Spokesperson5 minutes ago
-
Security boosted in AJK ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot embarks on quality education and healthcare mission6 minutes ago
-
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political issues16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast intermittent rain for multiple regions16 minutes ago
-
AJK govt announces 3 official holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges global community to address Indian state terrorism in Kashmir26 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry visits PNSC’s performance36 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Belarusian President on commencement of his 7th term in office36 minutes ago
-
Joint Check post to be established in Attock at cost of Rs 1 billion46 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities46 minutes ago