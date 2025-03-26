Open Menu

Chiniot Police Reach Out To Citizens Through Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Chiniot police reach out to citizens through open court

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed hosted an open court in the city, bringing together DSP City, SHO Thana City, investigation officers, media representatives and a large number of local residents. The open court provided a platform for citizens to share their concerns and receive on-the-spot solutions.

According to DPO office, the open court aims to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community. This initiative is part of a series of open courts that will be held across the district, allowing citizens to access justice at their doorstep.

Police work has been modernized in all stations. A crackdown on criminal elements is also underway to ensure public safety and dignity. The police are committed to upholding the rule of law to maintain peace and order.

By engaging with citizens directly, the Chiniot police are taking a proactive approach to building trust and addressing community concerns.

