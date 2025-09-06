Chiniot Police Rescue 8-day-old Kidnapped Girl In Swift Operation
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 10:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Chiniot police have successfully rescued an 8-day-old kidnapped girl, Dua Fatima, who was abducted from DHQ Hospital Chiniot, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday while citing the sources of Chiniot police.
According to the details, the police acted swiftly after registering a case under Section 363 of the IPC, and a team led by DSP Circle City Shoaib Khan and SHO City Police Station Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah worked tirelessly to track down the accused.
Using modern technology, CCTV cameras, and sketching, the police team traced the accused, a resident of Sindh, to Faisalabad and took her into custody.
During the initial investigation, the accused revealed that she was planning to take the girl to Sindh.
The police team, comprising Sajid Ali Head Constable, Constable Mazhar Ali, Constable Muhammad Asif, Constable Muhammad Younis, and Driver Constable Mazhar Abbas, played a crucial role in the successful operation.
The family members of the kidnapped girl expressed their gratitude to the police for recovering their 8-day-old baby. They also presented garlands of flowers to the police team, offered prayers, and appreciated their performance.
On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed announced a certificate of appreciation and reward for DSP City Shoaib Khan, SHO Police Station City Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah, and their team for their outstanding work.
APP/mha/378
