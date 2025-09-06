Open Menu

Chiniot Police Rescue 8-day-old Kidnapped Girl In Swift Operation

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Chiniot Police rescue 8-day-old kidnapped girl in swift operation

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Chiniot police have successfully rescued an 8-day-old kidnapped girl, Dua Fatima, who was abducted from DHQ Hospital Chiniot, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday while citing the sources of Chiniot police.

According to the details, the police acted swiftly after registering a case under Section 363 of the IPC, and a team led by DSP Circle City Shoaib Khan and SHO City Police Station Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah worked tirelessly to track down the accused.

Using modern technology, CCTV cameras, and sketching, the police team traced the accused, a resident of Sindh, to Faisalabad and took her into custody.

During the initial investigation, the accused revealed that she was planning to take the girl to Sindh.

The police team, comprising Sajid Ali Head Constable, Constable Mazhar Ali, Constable Muhammad Asif, Constable Muhammad Younis, and Driver Constable Mazhar Abbas, played a crucial role in the successful operation.

The family members of the kidnapped girl expressed their gratitude to the police for recovering their 8-day-old baby. They also presented garlands of flowers to the police team, offered prayers, and appreciated their performance.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed announced a certificate of appreciation and reward for DSP City Shoaib Khan, SHO Police Station City Sub-Inspector Kaleemullah, and their team for their outstanding work.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

14 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

23 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

23 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

23 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

23 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

23 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

23 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

23 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

23 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

23 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan