Chiniot Police Seize Hashish, Liquor, Lahan In Separate Raids
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the local police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized substantial quantities of hashish, liquor, and lahan in separate raids.
According to sources of Chiniot police, ASI Bashir Ahmed, leading a team from Police Station City, apprehended Naveed, a notorious drug peddler, along with 1160 grams of hashish.
In another operation, Sub-Inspector Ansar Abbas, heading a team from Police Station Lalian, arrested Muhammad Khan, a drug peddler, and confiscated 14 liters of liquor, 110 liters of lahan, and equipment used for illicit activities. Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under narcotics provisions, and further investigation is underway.
APP/mha/378
