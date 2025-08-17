Chiniot police utilize e-Police Post App to crack down on suspicious activity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Chiniot police have launched a district-wide operation on Sunday to check suspicious persons and vehicles using the e-Police Post app.

In the last 24 hours, the police have checked 1,160 individuals and 515 vehicles, resulting in the recovery of six vehicles wanted in connection with incidents and the arrest of a declared criminal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that practical steps are being taken to protect citizens' lives and property.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology to swiftly take action against criminal elements.

He assured that the safety of citizens' lives and property will be ensured at all costs, utilizing all available means.

APP/mha/378