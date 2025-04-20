Chiniot Prepares For 5-day Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chiniot is set to launch a 5-day anti-polio campaign from April 21, aiming to vaccinate 297,122 children under the age of five.
A total of 1467 teams will be deployed to ensure the campaign's success, reported by APP correspondent.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal emphasized the need to make the campaign 100% successful, addressing shortcomings from previous efforts.
He directed the Health Authority to follow micro-planning and prioritize making the country polio-free.
The DC appealed to parents to fulfill their national responsibility by vaccinating their children and cooperating with vaccination teams.
APP/mha/378
