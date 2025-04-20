Open Menu

Chiniot Prepares For 5-day Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Chiniot prepares for 5-day anti-polio campaign

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chiniot is set to launch a 5-day anti-polio campaign from April 21, aiming to vaccinate 297,122 children under the age of five.

A total of 1467 teams will be deployed to ensure the campaign's success, reported by APP correspondent.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal emphasized the need to make the campaign 100% successful, addressing shortcomings from previous efforts.

He directed the Health Authority to follow micro-planning and prioritize making the country polio-free.

The DC appealed to parents to fulfill their national responsibility by vaccinating their children and cooperating with vaccination teams.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan