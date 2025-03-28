Open Menu

Chiniot Prepares For Eid-ul-Fitr: DC Safiullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 11:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal was chaired a meeting held on Friday to discuss arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Chiniot.

According to DC office, a comprehensive plan is being implemented to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. This includes cleaning outside mosques and Eidgahs.

Teams have been deployed at bus stands to prevent overcharging, and those found charging excessive fares will face fines and have their vehicles impounded.

Security arrangements have been tightened at picnic points, markets, and other important locations. The DC also directed the completion of all safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for swings and canoeing.

These measures aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable Eid-ul-Fitr celebration for the people of Chiniot. With Eid-ul-Fitr expected to fall on March 31, 2025, the authorities are working diligently to finalize all arrangements.

APP/mha/378

