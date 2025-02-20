Open Menu

Chiniot Received Heavy Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Chiniot received heavy rain

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Like the rest of Pakistan, Chiniot also received heavy rain on the arrival of spring, and the cold wave returned.

Due to the rain, many streets and roads of the city were flooded. The district administration was seen in action for timely drainage of water and cleared from all the main roads of the city.

On this occasion, the public also thanked the district administration.

