Chiniot students shine in STEM competitions, win laptops and accolades

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable display of academic excellence, 18 students from government schools in Chiniot district have secured prominent positions in provincial science exhibition competitions, winning laptops for their outstanding achievements.

In a ceremony, held at Quaid academy, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday presented the laptops to the winners , praising the students for showcasing their exceptional mental abilities.

