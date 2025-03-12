Open Menu

Chiniot Students Shine In STEM Competitions, Win Laptops And Accolades

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) In a remarkable display of academic excellence, 18 students from government schools in Chiniot district have secured prominent positions in provincial science exhibition competitions, winning laptops for their outstanding achievements.

In a ceremony, held at Quaid academy, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday presented the laptops to the winners , praising the students for showcasing their exceptional mental abilities.

APP/mha/378

