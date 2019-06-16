UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinkara Deer Gives Birth To Fawn At Bahawalpur Zoo

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Chinkara deer gives birth to fawn at Bahawalpur Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :In the historical zoo of Bahawalpur, a Chinkara deer gave birth to a fawn raising the number of the fawns to eighteen.

Curator of the Zoo told Radio Pakistan that zoo earned one point eight million rupees last year through the sales of fawns to the other zoos across the Punjab under an exchange programme.

He said that the newborn attracted a large number of visitors, particularly children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Punjab Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.