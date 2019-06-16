Chinkara deer gives birth to fawn at Bahawalpur Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :In the historical zoo of Bahawalpur, a Chinkara deer gave birth to a fawn raising the number of the fawns to eighteen.

Curator of the Zoo told Radio Pakistan that zoo earned one point eight million rupees last year through the sales of fawns to the other zoos across the Punjab under an exchange programme.

He said that the newborn attracted a large number of visitors, particularly children.