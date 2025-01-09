Open Menu

Chinoy Hails PM's PSX Visit As Turning Point For Pakistan's Economy, Boosts Investor Confidence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Director of the pakistan stock exchange Ahmed Chinoy Thursday have lavished praise on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit, hailing it as a groundbreaking move that will catapult investor and business community confidence to unprecedented heights, thereby turbocharging the economy.

In an Interview with a private news channel, Chinoy expressed his appreciation for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), terming it a timely boost to investor sentiment.

Chinoy noted that the visit has sent a positive signal to investors, indicating the government's commitment to economic growth and stability.

He further emphasized that the Prime Minister's assurance of a conducive business environment and protection of investments has significantly enhanced investor confidence.

According to Ahmed Chinoy, the Prime Minister's visit to the psx demonstrates the head of state's seriousness and commitment to economic growth, marking a historic first where a sitting Prime Minister has personally visited the

exchange.

When questioned, Ahmed Chinoy emphasized the crucial role of IPPs (Independent Power Producers) contracts and their effective implementation in driving economic growth.

He also mentioned that the government of Pakistan has set an ambitious target of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2035, which is expected to bring stability to the country's economy.

This goal, as outlined in the Pakistan Economic Outlook 2035, aims to not only increase the size of the national economy but also reduce poverty to 15%, he added.

Achieving this target will require sustained efforts and a stable political environment. The appreciation for this goal highlights the importance of a robust economic plan in driving growth and development in Pakistan, he highlighted.

.

