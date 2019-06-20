UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chins Reports New African Swine Fever Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

Chins reports new African swine fever case

China's agriculture ministry said Thursday that a new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Guizhou Province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :China's agriculture ministry said Thursday that a new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Guizhou Province.

The outbreak occurred on two farms in the county of Pingtang, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.

Up until now, 21 out of 65 pigs on the farm in Luoliang Village have died from the viral disease, while 15 out of 121 pigs on the farm of Leyang Village have died, the ministry said.

A team was dispatched to the area immediately, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs.

Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockaded region is forbidden, the ministry said.

African swine fever is believed to only infect pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.

China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Died August 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

13 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

8 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

9 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

9 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.