Chins reports new African swine fever case

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :China's agriculture ministry said Thursday that a new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Guizhou Province.

The outbreak occurred on two farms in the county of Pingtang, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.

Up until now, 21 out of 65 pigs on the farm in Luoliang Village have died from the viral disease, while 15 out of 121 pigs on the farm of Leyang Village have died, the ministry said.

A team was dispatched to the area immediately, and local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect affected pigs.

Transport of all pigs and related products out of or into the blockaded region is forbidden, the ministry said.

African swine fever is believed to only infect pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.

China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the northeastern province of Liaoning.