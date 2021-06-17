UrduPoint.com
Chip Design Center To Be Set Up At Islamia Uni

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Chip design center to be set up at Islamia Uni

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has approved the setting up of chip design centers at a cost of Rs 41.75 million in eight universities of Punjab including the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has thanked the Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz for giving priority to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the establishment of Chip Design Center. He said that thanks to the special attention of the government, a chip design center would be set up in the university this year. The project would launch undergraduate and graduate-level courses in chip design. With the help of these courses, students would receive training in Commercial Grade, IC & Design and their verification tools.

After the training, students would be fully prepared to work in the domestic and foreign IT market and would be able to find employment easily.

Integrated circuit chip technology has revolutionized the world of computers and electronics. With the establishment of these centers in these universities, Pakistan would gain a prominent position in this technology at the global level, especially in electronics.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that this initiative of the Punjab government would go a long way in achieving a better position in the electronics industry and nanotechnology globally and Pakistani engineers would be able to make a name for themselves not only in the domestic but also in the global market.The Vice-Chancellor has extended special congratulations to the Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, faculty members and students on the achievement.

