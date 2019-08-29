Chips manufacturing factory sealed in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar sealed a chips manufacturing factory over poor cleanliness conditions. The factory is situated on Rehman Baba Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed a chips manufacturing factory over poor cleanliness conditions. The factory is situated on Rehman Baba Road

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syed Ayub Shah inspected a chips manufacturing factory on Rehman Baba Road.

During inspection, the officials of the district administration found that chips and other edibles were being cooked in violation of hygienic principles while cleanliness conditions were also highly poor.

The AAC while expressing anguish over the situation sealed the factory and arrested the owner.