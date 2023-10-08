Open Menu

Chiropractors Provide Drug-free Back Pain Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Chiropractors provide drug-free back pain relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Chiropractors employ High-Velocity Low Amplitude Thrust (HVLA) manipulation technique will provide rapid pain relief along with improved mobility, flexibility and movability.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Dr. Arsalan Sajjad explained that chiropractic practice involves joint manipulation, mostly of the spine to grade five thrusts. He said this technique can also be applied to the wrist, ankle, foot and knee joints.

He said that during a chiropractic procedure, the joint is rotated to its maximum range of motion and then a quick, controlled force is applied. He explained that the cracking sound produced comes from gas bubbles bursting in the joint fluid and not by the bones themselves.

He said that chiropractic sessions must be performed by licensed professionals for safety and proper diagnosis should precede any chiropractic sessions. “Patients with advanced osteoarthritis are not recommended for chiropractic sessions and they should consult orthopaedic surgeons instead”, he added.

Dr. Arsalan outlined key differences between chiropractic care and physiotherapy saying that chiropractors focus on the spine and rapid manipulation while physiotherapists address a wider range of injuries providing long-term solutions through graded mobilization.

He said that physiotherapists also utilize pain management techniques by mobilizing joints and muscles.

For conditions like pelvic tilt, he said that chiropractic relieves pain quickly but physiotherapy is needed to target muscles and restore normal alignment over time.

Dr. Arsalan emphasized that chiropractic provides instant relief for posture imbalance, sciatica, muscle spasms and related issues. He said that minor disc bulges and nerve impingement can often be treated successfully this way by avoiding surgery.

He advised MRI, x-ray and physical diagnostic tests to determine the issue and if uncontrolled urinary and bowel issues are present patients would probably need surgery.

Dr. Arsalan stated that while chiropractic is not magic when applied appropriately by certified practitioners it can bring fast relief from joint and spinal pain without drugs or surgery.

He advised the patients to have faith and when more than one session is advised. He also recommended investing in proper footwear, mattresses and pillows to maintain joint health.

Related Topics

Drugs Gas Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

13 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

15 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

15 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

15 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

15 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

15 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan