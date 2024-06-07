Open Menu

Chitra Pritam's Painting Exhibition Inaugurated

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

The Art Citi is currently hosting an exhibition of artist Chitra Pritam’s paintings titled "Magical Lines of Endless Mosaic"

The event was inaugurated by Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, as the chief guest. Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, former Provincial Health Minister Sindh, honored the occasion as the guest of honor.

The exhibition saw attendance from numerous eminent personalities and senior artists from across the city. In his address, Mohammad Ahmed Shah lauded Chitra Pritam’s work, describing the paintings as masterpieces and emphasizing Pritam’s legacy as a gifted student of the renowned artist Jameel Naqash.

Shah highlighted the vital role of art in society and commended the exhibition for its contribution to the cultural landscape. Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz also praised Pritam’s calligraphy paintings, noting their exceptional quality.

He expressed gratitude for the significant turnout of senior artists and visitors, underlining the importance of supporting and promoting new artists.

Dr. Niaz acknowledged the critical role that art galleries play in showcasing and uplifting artists work.

The exhibition will continue until June 10, providing ample opportunity for art enthusiasts and the general public to witness the extraordinary collection.

