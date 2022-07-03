Chitral A polo team clinch Shandur polo trophy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chitral A Polo Team here on Sunday clinched Shandur Polo Trophy by defeating the Gilgit Baltistan A Team by 10-9 in an exciting free style polo final on the world's highest polo ground at Shandur.

The players of both teams performed excellent sportsmen spirit, skills and scored goals against each other.

Earlier, Larsupor team of Chitral scored 15 goals against four goals by Ghazir team of Gilgit Baltistan.

Later, wining tropy was given to Chitral A Team.