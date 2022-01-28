Chitral admin imposes ban on buildings construction without approval

The district administration has imposed ban under Section 144CRCP on construction of buildings without approved building plan and on throwing garbage in river and river beds in Lower Chitral for a period of two months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed ban under Section 144CRCP on construction of buildings without approved building plan and on throwing garbage in river and river beds in Lower Chitral for a period of two months.

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner, Anwar ul Haq on Friday, said that ban was imposed as taking notice that the general public is constructing buildings/plazas without obtaining building plan from Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) causing nuisance for the general public and tourists due to non availability of parking area, sewerage and drainage system.

Similarly, ban imposed garbage throwing for a period of two months after taking notice that the general public is throwing garbage on/along river sides that is leading to loss of marine habitat and causing environmental pollution.