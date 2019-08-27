Chitral District admin organizes Kashmir rally

In order to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims, a rally was carried out at Lower Chitral under the auspices of district administration wherein peoples from all walks of life participated

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims , a rally was carried out at Lower Chitral under the auspices of district administration wherein peoples from all walks of life participated.

During the rally, the people including Ulema, students of religious seminaries, traders, Journalists, Lawyers and educationalists were carrying national flag of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and were chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiris' right of self determination. The participants condemned the Indian illegal occupation on Kashmir and said that the so called occupation of India over Kashmir was violation of the resolutions of United Nations.

The rally started from Chew Bridge and culminated at Att aliq Square. Assistant Commissioner Lower Chitral Alamgir Khan, AAC Faiz Queshi and others were leading the rally.