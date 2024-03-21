Chitral launches ambitious plantation drive, combating deforestation

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Chitral recently initiated a comprehensive plantation drive to combat deforestation and promote environmental sustainability.

According to details, the campaign, launched at the police line on Thursday, saw the participation of officials and stakeholders, including Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abdul Majid and Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Yusuf Farhad.

On this occasion, DFO Abdul Majid highlighted the vital role of trees in enhancing Chitral's natural beauty and providing essential oxygen. Concerns were raised over rampant deforestation due to excessive firewood use, prompting calls for sustainable alternatives such as subsidized electricity or Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

SDFO Yusuf Farhad emphasized trees' significance in flood control and climate resilience.

Extensive tree plantation acts as a natural deterrent against flash floods and mitigates climate change effects, underscoring the importance of expanding green cover.

The ceremony featured active participation, with attendees planting saplings symbolizing their commitment to environmental conservation. Free plant distribution encouraged community engagement and ownership of the initiative.

The event concluded with prayers for the campaign's success and Chitral's natural heritage preservation.

The district aims to distribute 200,000 saplings free of cost, leveraging collective efforts for ambitious reforestation goals.

Chitral's proactive approach to tree plantation and environmental conservation promises a greener, healthier, and more

sustainable future.

