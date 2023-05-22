UrduPoint.com

Chitral Rally Shows Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Chitral rally shows solidarity with Pakistan Army

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) ::Like other parts of the country, a peace rally was held in Chitral showing solidarity with the Pakistan Army on Monday.

The rally started from Ataliq Bazar and reached Cantonment Bridge near Chitral Scouts headquarters on Bypass Road from where it marched towards Chitral Bazar. Representatives of different political parties, traders, social workers, representatives of civil society and shopkeepers participated in the rally that was led by Farmanullah.

On this occasion, the social workers of the area were holding banners on which various slogans were written to convey a message regarding solidarity with Pak Army. The rally participants were also carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army. Some of the participants were also waving the national flag on their motorcycles.

Later, the rally was also joined by car riders.

Talking to the media on this occasion, some participants said they participated in this rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. They said due to our army we sleep peacefully in our houses adding the situation of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine was in front of everyone. They said we took out a peaceful rally in which slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad were raised.

The participants said that those who spread hatred against our national institutions or damaged national properties could not be the well-wishers of Pakistan and people have completely rejected their negative agenda. The rally returned from the Cantonment Bridge and dispersed peacefully on the bypass road.

