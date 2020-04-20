Chitral reported first positive case of coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : The first positive case of the coronavirus has come to light here when a 48-year-old Shahabuddin tested positive, Coordinator of Public Health and Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Chitral, Dr. Nisar Ahmed confirmed.

The first positive test also confirmed by the district administration. Shahabuddin, hailing from Pashtoon tribe of Jeo Dogh area, district Chitral was recently returned from Tablighi Jamaat and was kept in the quarantine before taking his test, Dr. Nasir informed.

According to Dr Shamim and Dr Nisar Ahmed,The condition of the patient was not serious and today his second test would be conducted. The district administration has declared his entire house quarantined and put him in to isolation.

Meanwhile, a person from Upper Boghul Valley, Chitral, also died today. According to details, the person came from Gilgit-Baltistan and was kept at Quarantine in Bonnie,he was identified as Abdul Karim s/o Jan Roz Khan, from Lashkar-e-Gah in Broghul, died of severe fever and shortness of breath.

And there was constant bleeding from his mouth. However, due to lack of health facilities in the Broghal Valley, his blood did not stop and he died instantly. He was in Gilgit for six months for learning driving. He had returned from Gilgit along with his 24 other colleagues and was kept at the Bonnie Quarantine Center for fourteen days. And after fourteen days, these twenty-five men were transported to Boghal in a single jeep where his health was further deteriorated and he died.

In this connection when Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Masud was contacted regarding the entry of the people to Upper and Lower Chitral without being kept in quarantine center, he assured that strict action would be taken and all those coming from down country should be passed through quarantine center first.

He also directed Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud on the phone, saying that he would be investigating the matter as Lashkar-e-Gaz and should take notice of people entry without quarantine center to Chitral in order to protect other people.