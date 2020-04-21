Chitral reports five coronavirus cases

Public Health Coordinator Dr Sana Ullah Tuesday said Chitral was no more a coronavirus-free zone as with reported four new cases, the total number of positive cases have reached to five in the district

He said on Monday four more suspected patients were tested positive adding that all these patients are being kept in isolation ward of DHQ hospital Chitral.

Giving further details, he said the patients named Sher Gulab (43), resident of Booni, Sher Nawaz (25), resident of Garam Chishma, Rehmat Wali (63), resident of Chamarkan, Shamsul Akbar (44), resident of Chamarkan and Shahabuddin were under treatment at DHQ hospital.

Dr Sana said test results of three others suspected persons were sent for confirmation.

He urged upon the people to stay home and avoid social interaction to remain safe from coronavirus.