Chitral Road At Broze Temporarily Opened For Traffic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration Chitral was engaged to completely open the Chitral road at Broze for traffic, which was hit by a massive landslide on Sunday night.

The district administration was removing rubbles from the road in collaboration with the National Highway Authority, police department and traffic officials.

The road was blocked as a result of a landslide at Broze on Sunday night.

The relevant staff was using heavy equipment to remove the heavy rocks. According to a press release, the road has been opened temporarily for the traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan

