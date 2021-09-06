UrduPoint.com

Chitral Scouts Observe Defense Day With National Fervor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

Chitral Scouts observe Defense day with national fervor

Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day was commemorated at Chitral Scouts Headquarters with national fervor and respect

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Defence Day was commemorated at Chitral Scouts Headquarters with national fervor and respect.

Commandant Chitral Scouts Brigadier Muhammad Ali Zafar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He laid a wreath on the memorial of the martyrs and presented a salute to them.

During the ceremony a message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also read out by a female teacher.

He said in his message to the nation that September 6 is a bright day of our history.

He said that those who rendered sacrifices of their lives for defending their motherlands.

At the ceremony, the girls' students of Frontier Corps Public school welcomed the guests in a beautiful manner and showered flowers on them. The children conveyed the message to the nation that the borders of our country are safe and secured.

Addressing the occasion, Commandant Chitral Scouts thanked the families of the martyrs whose loved ones sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

He said that massive sacrifices have been rendered by the Chitral Scouts. Even in the snow capped mountains of Siacheen, our soldiers have done their obligations in professional means.

He also hoped that young generation would also follow in their footsteps and would not hesitate to render sacrifice for motherlands.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hayat Shah, SP Investigation Muhammad Khalid, former District Nazim Maghfarat Shah, Dr. Inayatullah Faizi also spoke on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor of Chitral University Dr Zahir Shah, Divisional Forest Officer Sardar Farhad, and SP Khalid Khan also attended the ceremony.

