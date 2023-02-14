Chitral Tahafuz movement ends 30-day hunger strike

On the assurance of Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, the 30-day sit-in and hunger strike camp of the Chitral Tahafuz Movement in front of the National Press Club was ended on Tuesday Addressing the sit-in participants in front of the National Press Club, here, the advisor said that all the mega projects of Chitral were built by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the assurance of Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, the 30-day sit-in and hunger strike camp of the Chitral Tahafuz Movement in front of the National Press Club was ended on Tuesday Addressing the sit-in participants in front of the National Press Club, here, the advisor said that all the mega projects of Chitral were built by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the PTI snatched all the development projects from the people of Chitral.

He also said that there was no example of the number of projects completed in Chitral than it was in the era of Nawaz Sharif.

Amir Maqam also added the network of gas projects, expressways and roads were built in the era of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

"Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif constructed (laid foundations) the Lowari Tunnel to facilitate people and during the floods, he was on the forefront to serve the people of Chitral," he added. He said the Golan Gol project was also gifted by Nawaz Sharif and approved the electricity projects for a the areas of Chitral.

Engineer Amir Muqam said the people of Chitral were peace-loving and sincere people as the protesters ended the hunger strike lasting more than 30 days after assurance of their concerns redressal.