UrduPoint.com

Chitral Tahafuz Movement Ends 30-day Hunger Strike

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Chitral Tahafuz movement ends 30-day hunger strike

On the assurance of Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, the 30-day sit-in and hunger strike camp of the Chitral Tahafuz Movement in front of the National Press Club was ended on Tuesday Addressing the sit-in participants in front of the National Press Club, here, the advisor said that all the mega projects of Chitral were built by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :On the assurance of Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, the 30-day sit-in and hunger strike camp of the Chitral Tahafuz Movement in front of the National Press Club was ended on Tuesday Addressing the sit-in participants in front of the National Press Club, here, the advisor said that all the mega projects of Chitral were built by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said the PTI snatched all the development projects from the people of Chitral.

He also said that there was no example of the number of projects completed in Chitral than it was in the era of Nawaz Sharif.

Amir Maqam also added the network of gas projects, expressways and roads were built in the era of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

"Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif constructed (laid foundations) the Lowari Tunnel to facilitate people and during the floods, he was on the forefront to serve the people of Chitral," he added. He said the Golan Gol project was also gifted by Nawaz Sharif and approved the electricity projects for a the areas of Chitral.

Engineer Amir Muqam said the people of Chitral were peace-loving and sincere people as the protesters ended the hunger strike lasting more than 30 days after assurance of their concerns redressal.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Amir Muqam Chitral Gas All From

Recent Stories

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

9 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

9 minutes ago
 World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20 ..

World Day of Social Justice to be marked on Feb 20

9 minutes ago
 Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomo ..

Amendment Bill enables Isra University an autonomous institution; spokesman

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.