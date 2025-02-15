Chitral Team Triumphs In Buzkashi At Horse & Cattle Show
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Horse and Cattle Show 2025 witnessed a thrilling Buzkashi competition at the Fortress Stadium, organized under the auspices of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore.
In an exhilarating contest, teams from Chitral and Gilgit went head-to-head in the traditional Central Asian sport of Buzkashi. Each team fielded five skilled riders in the 50-minute match, played in two halves of 25 minutes each. The competition remained intense, with both teams tied at one goal each until the final moments, when Chitral secured a dramatic victory with a last-minute goal.
The winning team from Chitral received a cash prize of 200,000 rupees, while the Gilgit team was awarded 100,000 rupees.
This first-ever Buzkashi match in Punjab drew an enthusiastic crowd, with men, women, and children cheering on the riders. Spectators were captivated by the skill, strength, and sportsmanship displayed in this unique and historic event.
Buzkashi, a traditional sport originating from Central Asia, involves horse-mounted players competing to carry a goat carcass to a designated circle.
