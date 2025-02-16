Open Menu

Chitral Team Wins Shandur Polo Match At Fortress Stadium

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) In connection with the Horse and Cattle Show 2025, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore organized a “Shandur Polo” competition at the Fortress Stadium, featuring an exhilarating match between the teams of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The 50-minute match, divided into two 25-minute halves, kept the audience on edge as both teams displayed remarkable skill and determination. Chitral secured victory with a narrow one-goal lead, scoring 6 goals against Gilgit-Baltistan’s 5.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kermani and DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo attended as the chief guests and distributed prizes among the teams. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 200,000 and a trophy, while the runner-up was awarded Rs 100,000 and a trophy.

A large number of tourists from Punjab and other provinces attended the match, thoroughly enjoying the traditional sport of polo and applauding the players’ performances.

Talking to the media, Provincial Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kermani highlighted polo as a national and cultural sport of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, reflecting the deep-rooted patriotism of its people. He also emphasized that the Horse and Cattle Show’s revival has brought excitement back to Punjab, especially Lahore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he noted, development projects are progressing rapidly, and the spirit of celebration in Punjab continues to thrive.

