Chitral tourism symposium held to conserve local culture, promote tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department, Frontier Corps North and Pak Army jointly organized the "Chitral Tourism Symposium" here to highlight the importance of the conservation of Chitral's magnificent cultural heritage and promotion of tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that Chitral is one of the most attractive tourist destinations of Pakistan with huge economic, cultural and heritage potential which needs to be further developed.

They also emphasized the role of various departments in the promotion of tourism.

The holding of the symposium signifies the commitment to preserve the cultural heritage of Chitral as a joint effort. This will benefit the local people and promote tourism in the area.

Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums was the chief guest on the occasion while Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Frontier Corps North Major General Noor Wali Khan and other dignitaries from the tourism sector across Pakistan attended the event.