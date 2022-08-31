UrduPoint.com

Chitral University Observes Green Day, Launches Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Chitral organized a ceremony to observe Green Day on Wednesday wherein Monsoon Plantation drive was also launched during the ceremony to mark the day.

The ceremony was organized under the auspices of the Department of Botany where Vice Chancellor University of Chitral Professor Dr. Mohammad Zahir Shah was the chief guest.

Representatives of Forest Department, non-timber forest, Agriculture and Swell Control Departments also participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the experts in the presentations highlighted the importance of plants and forests and termed the plantation of more plants as only way for human survival and to minimize pressure of natural calamities.

Saplings were also planted and free saplings were distributed among the students of the university.

In his address an expert Dr. Nadeem said that the purpose of observing the day was to create awareness among the students regarding environment and importance of plants.

He said that they will give two saplings to each student.

Hafeezullah, a lecturer in the Department of Botany said that plants and trees protect humans from natural calamities. Therefore, we should plant more plants to recover from the loss incurred due to recent floods, which has damaged most of biodiversity.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Mohammad Zahir Shah said that trees are our friends and give us food, shade, fuel and fruits.

At the end of the ceremony, the guests including staff of other departments planted saplings in the lawn of the university.

