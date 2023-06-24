Open Menu

Chitrali Demands Laptop Computers For AIOU, Religious Seminary Students

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Saturday demanded to include students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and religious seminaries registered with Wafaqul Madaris in the Prime Minister's Laptop Computer Scheme, providing them equal opportunities to get education on modern lines.

Speaking on point of order in the National Assembly, he said the AIOU students of Ph.D and MPhil have been completely deprived in the PM's Laptop Scheme and they were repeatedly demanding to include them in the scheme.

He said around 4 million children were getting free education in religious seminaries across the country.

The administrators of the religious seminaries were providing them free education, lodging, meal and other facilities to them, he said.

He said the government should consider providing laptop computers to excelling students of the seminaries registered with Wafaqul Mardaris so they could get benefit from the latest technology.

