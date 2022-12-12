Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Monday excused from his remarks about Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on the floor of National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Monday excused from his remarks about Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on the floor of National Assembly.

Elaborating his stance, he said his comments were taken in a negative context as he did not mean what the respective colleagues had understood.

Taking his words back, he said he was not against any female minister but he was of the view that the government should have taken some tribal elders in the delegation who visited Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the man should be judged on his performance not on the discrimination of man and woman.

Terming Chitrali's remarks uncalled, he said none had questioned over Hina's visit to Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Shazia Marri condemned Chitrali's talk in the strongest terms on the floor of the house.

She said Hina's visit to Afghanistan had given a positive message to the world and she had result-oriented meetings with Afghan government.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman asked Jamaat-e-Islami's legislators to respect the ideology of other political parties instead of imposing one's own personal ideas on someone else as it was the beauty and norms of democracy.

Quoting the example of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the minister said she was the first elected woman prime minister of Pakistan and she was highly praised world-over.

Referring to the incumbent government, she said "we, being the coalition partner, are all on one page and Hina's visit to Afghanistan has projected the soft image of Pakistan on the globe".

Senator Sherry said there was no discrimination on the basis of men and women in the world but now the people were being respected due to their deeds and performance.

"All women are excelling internationally and they would continue to do so that includes Hina Rabbani Khar," she maintained.