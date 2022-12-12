UrduPoint.com

Chitrali Excuses From Remarks About Hina's Visit To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Chitrali excuses from remarks about Hina's visit to Afghanistan

Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Monday excused from his remarks about Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on the floor of National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami's Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Monday excused from his remarks about Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on the floor of National Assembly.

Elaborating his stance, he said his comments were taken in a negative context as he did not mean what the respective colleagues had understood.

Taking his words back, he said he was not against any female minister but he was of the view that the government should have taken some tribal elders in the delegation who visited Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the man should be judged on his performance not on the discrimination of man and woman.

Terming Chitrali's remarks uncalled, he said none had questioned over Hina's visit to Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Shazia Marri condemned Chitrali's talk in the strongest terms on the floor of the house.

She said Hina's visit to Afghanistan had given a positive message to the world and she had result-oriented meetings with Afghan government.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman asked Jamaat-e-Islami's legislators to respect the ideology of other political parties instead of imposing one's own personal ideas on someone else as it was the beauty and norms of democracy.

Quoting the example of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the minister said she was the first elected woman prime minister of Pakistan and she was highly praised world-over.

Referring to the incumbent government, she said "we, being the coalition partner, are all on one page and Hina's visit to Afghanistan has projected the soft image of Pakistan on the globe".

Senator Sherry said there was no discrimination on the basis of men and women in the world but now the people were being respected due to their deeds and performance.

"All women are excelling internationally and they would continue to do so that includes Hina Rabbani Khar," she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Hina Rabbani Khar Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Democracy Visit Man Women All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rig ..

EU Foreign Ministers Urge Iran to Ensure Human Rights, Stop 'Support' for Russia

4 minutes ago
 PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenur ..

PTI "destroyed country's economy" during its tenure: Ishaq Dar

4 minutes ago
 Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian ons ..

Key Ukraine naval base unbowed despite Russian onslaught

9 minutes ago
 'Swift Canters' being set up for issuance of passp ..

'Swift Canters' being set up for issuance of passports: NA told

9 minutes ago
 US Successfully Tests Hypersonic Air-to-Ground Mis ..

US Successfully Tests Hypersonic Air-to-Ground Missile Prototype - Air Force

9 minutes ago
 Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Form ..

Peru's Top Prosecutor Files Complaint Against Former President With Congress - R ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.