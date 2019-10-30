UrduPoint.com
Chitrali Youth Who Marries Of His Will Found Dead

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:08 PM

Chitrali youth who marries of his will found dead

The body of a Chitrali youth who married a Kohistani girl against the will of girl's family was found on roadside in Gole Shali area here the other day

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : The body of a Chitrali youth who married a Kohistani girl against the will of girl's family was found on roadside in Gole Shali area here the other day.

Police spokesman said that a youth named Waqar Ahmad, resident of Ubbar, Garam Chishma had married a girl from Kohistan and brought her to his village.

On Monday last, Waqar Ahmed took her pregnant wife to a hospital but did not return back.

The other day the body of Waqar Ahmad was found lying on roadside while there was no clue of her wife found.There were vital chances that the youth was killed by his in-laws,he added.

Police have registered a case and started probe.

