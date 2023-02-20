UrduPoint.com

Chitral's Ambitious Projects Aim To Improve Connectivity, Uplift Local Communities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The beautiful Chitral Valley in Pakistan is undergoing a major transformation with many ambitious infrastructure projects aimed at improving the connectivity of the region and the development of local communities.

Talking to APP here on Monday an official of the National Highway Authority said that three mega projects are currently underway to improve the infrastructure and the economic conditions of the area.

He said that the 48-kilometre Chitral Bumburit road project's progress is around 25 percent.

However, due to harsh and cold weather, the performance of the contractor is slow, he said, adding that the contractor has committed to be fully mobilized from next month and bring other machinery to the project site.

He said that the Lowari Tunnel and its access roads are two other important projects in the region.

He informed that the Dir side project has already been completed by M/s Sambo Engineering Co. but the Chitral side project faced some issues with the revision of PC1.

He informed that another project in the region is the Chitral Garam Chashma Dora Pass, which will have two packages, but they are still under procurement, and technical evaluation is currently in progress.

"Once all the requirements are fulfilled, the contract will be given to the contractor", he maintained.

The most important project of the region will develop the economy of Gilgit, Chitral, Bonny, Mashtoj and Shandur, he said that this project will also open the door of tourism in the region which will be beneficial for the country.

The official said that on the directions of the Chairman of the National Highway Authority and the Federal Minister Member North Zone Amin Khattak personally visited the area and stayed for five days to solve the issues.

He said that the issues related to contracts and machinery have been resolved, and the projects are now on the way to completion.

He said that these projects are vital for the development of the region and will play an important role in improving the lives of the people of Chitral.

