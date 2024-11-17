Open Menu

Chitral's Handmade Furniture Gains Global Recognition ; PFC CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Chitral's handmade furniture gains global recognition ; PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that handmade Chitral furniture, renowned for its historical and traditional designs, has gained global popularity due to its distinctive style and exceptional durability.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers from Chitral valley led by Gul Rehmat, here on Sunday, he said this furniture reflects the rich cultural heritage of the area. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans who have inherited their techniques through generations, making the furniture not only beautiful but also a testament to the craftsmanship of the past.

He said the designs often feature intricate carvings, with patterns inspired by the natural beauty of the region, such as floral motifs, geometric shapes, and symbolic figures.

These designs are carefully hand-carved into high-quality wood, like walnut and cedar, which are chosen for their strength and longevity. Due to the use of traditional methods and tools, every piece is unique and has a rustic charm that appeals to those who value authenticity and heritage in their home decor.

He said in addition to its aesthetic appeal, Chitral furniture is known for its durability. Crafted to withstand generations, it is not uncommon for pieces to be passed down as family heirlooms.

This combination of artistry, tradition, and durability has propelled Chitral furniture onto the global stage, where it continues to captivate international collectors and admirers. He assured the delegation that they will be facilitated for furniture exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Chitral Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

20 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

20 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

20 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

24 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

24 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

24 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

24 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan