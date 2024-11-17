Chitral's Handmade Furniture Gains Global Recognition ; PFC CEO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that handmade Chitral furniture, renowned for its historical and traditional designs, has gained global popularity due to its distinctive style and exceptional durability.
Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers from Chitral valley led by Gul Rehmat, here on Sunday, he said this furniture reflects the rich cultural heritage of the area. Each piece is crafted by skilled artisans who have inherited their techniques through generations, making the furniture not only beautiful but also a testament to the craftsmanship of the past.
He said the designs often feature intricate carvings, with patterns inspired by the natural beauty of the region, such as floral motifs, geometric shapes, and symbolic figures.
These designs are carefully hand-carved into high-quality wood, like walnut and cedar, which are chosen for their strength and longevity. Due to the use of traditional methods and tools, every piece is unique and has a rustic charm that appeals to those who value authenticity and heritage in their home decor.
He said in addition to its aesthetic appeal, Chitral furniture is known for its durability. Crafted to withstand generations, it is not uncommon for pieces to be passed down as family heirlooms.
This combination of artistry, tradition, and durability has propelled Chitral furniture onto the global stage, where it continues to captivate international collectors and admirers. He assured the delegation that they will be facilitated for furniture exports.
