ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A three-day winter festival organized by Pakistan Army in Chitral wrapped up on Wednesday with smiles and cheers from locals and visitors alike.

During the event, people from all over Pakistan came together to watch exciting ski and snowboarding contests.

Athletes from across the country showed off their skills on the snowy slopes.

From experienced athletes to beginners, everyone had a great time competing and supporting each other.

The festival wasn't just about sports; it also celebrated Chitral's stunning scenery, which amazed everyone.

Chitral's beautiful landscapes added to the festival's charm, attracting tourists and locals alike.

Visitors praised the Pakistan Army for organizing such a fantastic event that showcased the region's beauty and promoted sports and tourism.

As the festival ended, everyone felt grateful for the wonderful memories made.