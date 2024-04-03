Open Menu

Chitral's Winter Festival Ends With Glee And Fun

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Chitral's Winter Festival ends with glee and fun

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A three-day winter festival organized by Pakistan Army in Chitral wrapped up on Wednesday with smiles and cheers from locals and visitors alike.

During the event, people from all over Pakistan came together to watch exciting ski and snowboarding contests.

Athletes from across the country showed off their skills on the snowy slopes.

From experienced athletes to beginners, everyone had a great time competing and supporting each other.

The festival wasn't just about sports; it also celebrated Chitral's stunning scenery, which amazed everyone.

Chitral's beautiful landscapes added to the festival's charm, attracting tourists and locals alike.

Visitors praised the Pakistan Army for organizing such a fantastic event that showcased the region's beauty and promoted sports and tourism.

As the festival ended, everyone felt grateful for the wonderful memories made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sports Chitral Event All From

Recent Stories

realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

14 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

14 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan