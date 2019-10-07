UrduPoint.com
Chittapar Road Of Kaghan Valley Damaged In 2005 Earthquake Awaits Re-construction

Severely damaged in 2005 devastating earthquake the only connecting road from Galiyat to many valleys of Kashmir, the old Chittapar road of Kaghan still awaits reconstruction despite passage of 14 years

Chittapar road via Noori Bhonja is the shortest possible road link to several valleys of Kashmir was constructed by Germans under the German Forestry Project in 1983 - 1993 at a cost of Rs 428.8 million. The 2005 earthquake left the road in very dilapidated condition and ignored by successive governments.

Chittapar road via Noori Bhonja is the shortest possible road link to several valleys of Kashmir was constructed by Germans under the German Forestry Project in 1983 - 1993 at a cost of Rs 428.8 million. The 2005 earthquake left the road in very dilapidated condition and ignored by successive governments.

Noori Bhonja is a hub of Kaghan and Kashmir where stunning natural beauty can be seen everywhere but unfortunately, most of the areas are still undiscovered.

The reconstruction of road could help boost tourism industry in the area.

Former councilor Noor Bhonja Ilyas Ahmed told media that Chittapar road provides the shortest connection with Kashmir and on both sides there are many beautiful valleys and natural tourists' resorts that can attract large number of local and foreign tourists besides contributing to national exchequer.

He further said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan visited beautiful Kaghan valley but couldn't visit most attractive place of the valley Chattapar. HE urged the provincial minister to also paid visit to Chattapar valley and check the tourism potential in the area.

