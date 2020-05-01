UrduPoint.com
Chlorinated Water Spray Carried Out At 291 Places

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:14 PM

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation here on Friday conducted chlorinated water spray operation at 291 places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Municipal Corporation here on Friday conducted chlorinated water spray operation at 291 places.

According to Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, various squads carried out spray at roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, chowk, streets and towns.

