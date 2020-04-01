Chlorinated water spray to be carried out in all mosques, madrasas: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has said that on the directives of Punjab chief minister, chlorinated water spray would be carried out in all mosques and madrasas to protect the health of the faithful and students throughout the province.

According to Auqaf spokesperson on Wednesday, the minister directed the departments concerned to take steps in this regard.

The minister said that people should stay at their homes and did not go outside unnecessarily for protection of themselves and others.

He said stressed people should take precautionary measures, issued by the government and the health department, adding that precautionary measures were not against the faith in Allah.

He said that people should avoid participation in public meetings, religious gatherings and conferences these days as per government guidelines.

Saeedul Hassan said that the government departments and mosque administrations had a duty to keep Muslims' morale high in this atmosphere of distress, and teach them to have faith and trust in Allah.

He emphasised that people should pray individually. He said that mosques administration should pay special attention to mosques' cleaning and take other safety measures.