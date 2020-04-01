UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chlorinated Water Spray To Be Carried Out In All Mosques, Madrasas: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Chlorinated water spray to be carried out in all mosques, madrasas: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has said that on the directives of Punjab chief minister, chlorinated water spray would be carried out in all mosques and madrasas to protect the health of the faithful and students throughout the province.

According to Auqaf spokesperson on Wednesday, the minister directed the departments concerned to take steps in this regard.

The minister said that people should stay at their homes and did not go outside unnecessarily for protection of themselves and others.

He said stressed people should take precautionary measures, issued by the government and the health department, adding that precautionary measures were not against the faith in Allah.

He said that people should avoid participation in public meetings, religious gatherings and conferences these days as per government guidelines.

Saeedul Hassan said that the government departments and mosque administrations had a duty to keep Muslims' morale high in this atmosphere of distress, and teach them to have faith and trust in Allah.

He emphasised that people should pray individually. He said that mosques administration should pay special attention to mosques' cleaning and take other safety measures.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Mosque Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

School children to get free resources for online l ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS hold consultative stakeholder video conferenc ..

18 minutes ago

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

39 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

53 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

57 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.