Chlorination under way at University of Agriculture Faisalabad to fight Covid-19, dengue

On the directions of Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Ashraf, chlorination process is under way at the campus to fight Covid-19 and dengue

The process is being carried out under the supervision of Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal.

The process is being carried out under the supervision of Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal.

The VC said here Friday that chlorination should be carried out in every part of the university. He said that the coronavirus had emerged as the biggest crisis across the world.

He said that the university had started online classes to facilitate students at home, enabling them to continue their academic work without visiting the varsity.