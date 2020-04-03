Chlorine Water Spray At AIG Office Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:27 PM
Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police office have been disinfected with chlorine water spray. The spray will be helpful in eliminating the germs causing corona along with other diseases
As per directions of AIGP Dr Kamran Afzal, precautionary steps are being taken in order to save police force from coronavirus in all police formations.