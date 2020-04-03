Chlorine water spray at AIG office Sukkur

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police office have been disinfected with chlorine water spray. The spray will be helpful in eliminating the germs causing corona along with other diseases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police office have been disinfected with chlorine water spray. The spray will be helpful in eliminating the germs causing corona along with other diseases.

As per directions of AIGP Dr Kamran Afzal, precautionary steps are being taken in order to save police force from coronavirus in all police formations.