UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chlorine Water Spray In Mehran Town, Adjacent Areas By Karachi Port Trust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:23 PM

Chlorine water spray in Mehran Town, adjacent areas by Karachi Port Trust

To prevent the residents of Korangi Mehran Town and adjacent areas from affects of Covid-19, the Karachi Port Trust conducted spray of chlorine water in the area on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :To prevent the residents of Korangi Mehran Town and adjacent areas from affects of Covid-19, the Karachi Port Trust conducted spray of chlorine water in the area on Saturday.

Two fire tender vehicles of KPT took part in the spray campaign, said the spokesman for KPT.

Related Topics

Fire Water Vehicles Korangi From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan Military Academy holds passing out parade ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi west zone police arrest 30 accused, recove ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP, TEVTA manufactures walk through gate to prev ..

2 minutes ago

Food items supply begins in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders purchase of six testing mach ..

20 minutes ago

KP spokesman visits food, vegetable markets

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.