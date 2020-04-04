Chlorine water spray in Mehran Town, adjacent areas by Karachi Port Trust

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :To prevent the residents of Korangi Mehran Town and adjacent areas from affects of Covid-19, the Karachi Port Trust conducted spray of chlorine water in the area on Saturday.

Two fire tender vehicles of KPT took part in the spray campaign, said the spokesman for KPT.