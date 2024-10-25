Open Menu

Ch.Nisar Pays Glowing Tributes To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto For Her Legacy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Choudhry Nisar, Joint Secretary of PPP Greater London, UK, expressed profound respect for the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, particularly for her vision of social welfare and women empowerment in Pakistan & AJK.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in fulfilling her dream of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

He expressed these remarks during a productive meeting at the central zonal office of BISP Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir with Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi, the Regional Director of BISP AJK held here on Friday .

Choudhry Nisar’s visit provided him with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience and engage directly with BISP beneficiaries in AJK, allowing him to witness the program's positive impact on the lives of vulnerable families in the region. During the meeting they discussed the efficiency of BISP's work in supporting deserving families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi provided insights into the recent initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities in the region.

"As an overseas Pakistani, I am deeply proud of the work BISP is doing to honor the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her dedication to building a welfare state for Pakistan was visionary, and BISP has become a beacon of her commitment to social justice and the empowerment of women," Choudhry Nisar stated.

"BISP’s work in supporting financially vulnerable women across Pakistan is not only fulfilling her dream but is also empowering women to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and the nation."

He further praised the efforts of Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi and the BISP team in AJK, acknowledging their dedication to ensuring that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's dream of an inclusive, welfare-focused state becomes a reality. "BISP’s programs go beyond financial aid; they provide women with the tools, training, and resources needed to attain self-reliance and become pillars of strength within their communities. This empowerment is exactly what Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned, and it is inspiring to see her vision continue to transform lives in Pakistan."

In concluding his statement, Choudhry Nisar reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to continue promoting Benazir Bhutto's legacy, ensuring that BISP remains a force for positive change and a model of women’s empowerment in Pakistan & AJK. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue prioritizing the welfare of AJK's people, reinforcing BISP's mission to bring meaningful changes in the lives of those who need it most.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Visit London United Kingdom Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

2 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

17 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan