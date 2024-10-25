Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Choudhry Nisar, Joint Secretary of PPP Greater London, UK, expressed profound respect for the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, particularly for her vision of social welfare and women empowerment in Pakistan & AJK.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in fulfilling her dream of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

He expressed these remarks during a productive meeting at the central zonal office of BISP Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir with Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi, the Regional Director of BISP AJK held here on Friday .

Choudhry Nisar’s visit provided him with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience and engage directly with BISP beneficiaries in AJK, allowing him to witness the program's positive impact on the lives of vulnerable families in the region. During the meeting they discussed the efficiency of BISP's work in supporting deserving families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi provided insights into the recent initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities in the region.

"As an overseas Pakistani, I am deeply proud of the work BISP is doing to honor the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her dedication to building a welfare state for Pakistan was visionary, and BISP has become a beacon of her commitment to social justice and the empowerment of women," Choudhry Nisar stated.

"BISP’s work in supporting financially vulnerable women across Pakistan is not only fulfilling her dream but is also empowering women to contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, and the nation."

He further praised the efforts of Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi and the BISP team in AJK, acknowledging their dedication to ensuring that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's dream of an inclusive, welfare-focused state becomes a reality. "BISP’s programs go beyond financial aid; they provide women with the tools, training, and resources needed to attain self-reliance and become pillars of strength within their communities. This empowerment is exactly what Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned, and it is inspiring to see her vision continue to transform lives in Pakistan."

In concluding his statement, Choudhry Nisar reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to continue promoting Benazir Bhutto's legacy, ensuring that BISP remains a force for positive change and a model of women’s empowerment in Pakistan & AJK. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue prioritizing the welfare of AJK's people, reinforcing BISP's mission to bring meaningful changes in the lives of those who need it most.