Chocolate Factory Sealed In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed a factory for preparing sub-standard quality chocolate of popular brands and seized 5,000 kg material in Fazlia Colony Loha Bazaar.

On a tip-off, PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with food safety team raided Al-Noor Traders and found substandard chocolate was being prepared with expired ingredients. He said that artificial flavours, rancid oil and other poor quality ingredients were being used for manufacturing chocolates and snacks.

He said that fake chocolates were supplied to different local shopkeepers after fake packing of famous companies, as well as substandard salt delivered to local food points with wrong address on fake packing. The raiding team has confiscated 2,060kg substandard oil, 1,200kg salt, 500kg cocoa powder and 1,500kg artificial flavours.

Meanwhile, the authority seized two mixers machines,a grinding machine and a packing machine.

