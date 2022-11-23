UrduPoint.com

'Chocolate Hero' Waheed Murad Remembered On 39th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

'Chocolate Hero' Waheed Murad remembered on 39th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :"Chocolatey Hero"‚ producer and scriptwriter 'Waheed Murad' was remembered on his 39th death anniversary on Wednesday to pay homages for his unforgettable lifetime performances in the entertainment industry.

Although 39 long years have passed since his death, Murad has managed to remain in the hearts of friends, family and fans alike.

Born on October 2, Murad migrated to Karachi to complete his studies. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad, electronic channels reported.

Murad's first production was titled Insaan Badalta Hai, made in 1961.

After that, he began acting and starred in 1962's Aulaad.

His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

He then played the lead in Heera Aur Pathar for which he even received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad' s ticket to stardom.

Waheed acted in a total of 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were colored.

Moreover, he received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

Waheed Murad died on November 23, 1983, while he was working on his film 'Hero' in Lahore.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Film And Movies Company Died Lead Waheed Murad October November Family Industry

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

2 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.