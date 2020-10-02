UrduPoint.com
Chocolaty Hero 'Waheed Murad' Remembered On His 82nd Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan's leading actor and finest romantic chocolaty hero,Waheed Murad was remembered on his 82nd birth anniversary on Friday. Chocolaty hero Waheed Murad was the first Pakistani actor whose films were celebrated Platinum, Diamond, Silver and Golden Jubilee.

Pakistan film industry remains indebted to Waheed Murad for bringing style and grace to acting.

Born on 2nd October 1938, Waheed Murad also known as Chocolate Hero, was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer.

He was famous for his charming expressions, attractive personality, tender voice and unusual talent for acting, electronic channels reported.

He graduated from the S.M. Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

He started his film career in a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. One of his films, Armaan, which was produced by him, was a great success. He acted in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards.

Besides, he also produced 11 films and directed one titled Ishaara.

In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi.

