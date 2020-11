Chohan appointed Punjab prisons minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has assigned new portfolio of prisons department to Fayyazul-Hassan Chohan, in addition to his previous responsibilities.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a notification in this regard, here on Tuesday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said: "I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for their trust in me."