Chohan attends beautiful calligraphy exhibition at Alhamra

Punjab Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that holding of this beautiful calligraphy exhibition of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a continuity of the efforts which Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking at all international fora for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that holding of this beautiful calligraphy exhibition of the sacred Names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a continuity of the efforts which Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking at all international fora for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said this while talking to media after attending the calligraphy exhibition of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at Alhamra, on Monday.

He said that in 2018, he being Punjab Information Minister had started this exhibition to express everlasting love for our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said, "Whosoever commits blasphemy will perish.

" He said that Ayaz Sadiq tried to harm the repute of the country. Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said he thought that those who were making hue and cry on the return of Abhinandan to India were not aware of the facts.

He said that during Kargil War on May 27, 1999 brave Pak Army shot down MiG-21 of India and arrested Indian Wing Commander. He said that Nawaz Sharif who was prime minister at that time, in the wake of Geneva Convention handed over the Indian pilot to his friend Vajpayee.

He further said that neither Maryam Safdar, Safdar Awan nor any Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader tried to offer apology for showing irresponsible behaviour at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum.

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that (PDM) would not see the month of December.