Chohan, Baryar Visited Dist Jail Sialkot

Chohan, Baryar visited dist jail Sialkot

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar jointly visited the district jail Sialkot

On this occasion, Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar jointly inaugurated the upgradation projects- renovation of bathrooms, installation of new ceiling fans, exhaust fans, LEDs, renovation of female ward, construction of new school for juvenile prisoners) in collaboration of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

