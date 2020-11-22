UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chohan Condoles Death Of Nawaz, Shehbaz's Mother

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Chohan condoles death of Nawaz, Shehbaz's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Sunday Muslim Family Sad

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

32 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

33 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.