LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

The minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.